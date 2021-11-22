Black Friday 2021 Store Hours and Online Hacks

NerdWallet is here to help you win Black Friday, while leaving your budget intact. We spend the time, you save the money. Visit regularly for holiday shopping tips and announcements about your favorite retailers. Black Friday is Nov. 26.

NerdWallet - NerdWallet

Remember camping overnight in lawn chairs waiting for a retailer’s “doorbusters” sale to begin pre-dawn on Black Friday, then muscling past the manic crowds to grab that discounted big-screen TV? Ahhhh, yes. Good times.

Nowadays, it looks like retailers would rather stick with a month and a half of hype than a day of crowd control. Black Friday is rapidly morphing into “Hallothanksmas.”

Still, some people like to shop on the day itself rather than taking their chances with retailers’ early-season deals. Here are the details on store hours during Black Friday 2021.

What are Black Friday 2021 store hours?

All hours reflect local time on Friday, Nov. 26. These businesses have announced uniform opening times nationwide:

Academy Sports + Outdoors opens at 5 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond opens at 6 a.m.

Belk opens at 7 a.m.

Kohl’s opens at 5 a.m.

These are nationally posted hours, but just to be safe, you’ll want to confirm with your local store.

Check with your local store for Black Friday hours at these chains:

Best Buy: The company says many locations will have extended holiday hours.

Costco: Local warehouses have varying hours.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Many stores will open on Black Friday at 5 a.m., but the company says hours can vary by location.

Home Depot: The company says it will open “early” on Black Friday, but check with your local store.

JCPenney: Many stores will open at 5 a.m., but store hours can vary with location.

Macy’s: In the company’s Black Friday ad, it says stores will be open “early and late.” But it also notes that hours vary by location.

Target: Many stores will be open at 7 a.m. for Black Friday.

Walmart: The national Black Friday ad says stores open at 5 a.m. but “check your local store’s hours.”

What stores are closed on Thanksgiving day?

Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Bed, Bath & Beyond.

Belk.

Best Buy.

Costco.

Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Home Depot.

JCPenney.

Kohl’s.

Lowe’s.

Macy’s.

Target.

Walmart.

How to save money when shopping Black Friday online

The shopping experience has, for the most part, moved online. Of the two-thirds of Americans (67%) who say they plan to shop on Black Friday this year, most will shop online (77%), while a minority will shop in-store (39%), according to NerdWallet’s 2021 Holiday Shopping Report.

To get some extra online savings, remember to:

See if you qualify for student, senior or military discounts.

Take advantage of price-match programs.

Consider buying pre-owned and open-box products. You can find such items at Amazon Warehouse and Amazon Renewed. Walmart also offers certified refurbished electronics and pre-owned clothing, purses and jewelry.

NerdWallet writes for NerdWallet. Email: articles@nerdwallet.com.

The article Black Friday 2021 Store Hours and Online Hacks originally appeared on NerdWallet.