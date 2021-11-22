Factors to Note Ahead of HP's (HPQ) Q4 Earnings Release

HP Inc. HPQ is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Nov 23.

The company expects fiscal fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share between 84 cents and 90 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 88 cents, indicating an improvement of 41.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $15.36 billion, suggesting growth of 0.7% from the prior-year quarter.

HP’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.1%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for HP before this announcement.

Factors Likely to Impact Q4 Results

HP’s fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from solid demand for personal systems, driven by the remote-working and online-learning trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Services like HP Provisioning Connect that is aimed at setting up and supporting devices in employees’ homes and office might have driven the company’s sales in the quarter under review.

The HyperX acquisition is expected to have contributed to HP’s Personal System business performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Chromebooks, which are priced lower than other PC portfolios, might have raised revenue shares on account of constant and significant technology demand in the education market.

The personal computers and printers’ manufacturer’s printing segment is likely to have gained from strong demand for consumer printers and a continued improvement in the commercial end market as organizations worldwide are slowly resuming their in-premise operations. The global launch of the smartest printing system — HP+ — in late April this year has broadened the California-based company’s customer reach, which may have boosted the printers’ sales in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, HP anticipates industry-wide components’ supply constraints to impact its ability to meet the demand for both PCs and printers. Also, the resurgence in COVID-19 cases due to the emergence of the Delta variant is expected to have caused some manufacturing, port and logistics disruptions during the fiscal fourth quarter. These factors are expected to have curbed HPQ’s revenue growth in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for HP this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Although HP currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3, it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

