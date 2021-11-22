They promote local consumption of small businesses with social impact

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It is a fact, consumers today are more aware of the origin of the products they are consuming. According to the 2021 report Life Reimagined: Mapping the motivations that matter for today's consumers, by business consultancy Accenture, three-quarters (76%) are attracted to brands that operate ethically, while 65% are attracted by environmentally friendly brands.

Depositphotos.com

Across a wide range of industries, most consumers say they would switch providers if the provider does not demonstrate a positive social impact or does not have a social commitment on issues related to inclusion and diversity, environmental protection and health , and support for vulnerable communities.

For this reason, the American Express Shop Small initiative, which promotes consumption in local businesses, has generated synergies between businesses that embrace a cause and that seek to have an impact on the well-being of their consumers.

As a result, from November 19 to 28, 2021, participating businesses in Shop Small will offer a series of editions and special promotions. In addition to promoting local consumption , these joint promotions between different local businesses seek to strengthen communities and society in general.

For example, American Express Cardholders, from November 19 to 21, 2021, will be able to enjoy a unique promotion at the Carso branch of Fitspin, a social cycling study that, in addition to caring about the comprehensive care of people and their health , promotes equality and diversity , because in classes all people are equal, without distinctions or prejudices. When purchasing three classes at Fitspin Carso, American Express Customers will get a free class, and a special kit from Someone Somewhere , a Mexican clothing and accessories brand that makes high-quality cotton pieces and works with artisans from communities in Oaxaca. 98% of Someone Somewhere garments are made by women. In addition, while they exercise, they will be able to enjoy a playlist curated by engineers and musical artisans from Margules, a Mexican sound equipment boutique with almost 100 years of history.



Depositphotos.com

Another interesting joint promotion is that of the Mexican clothing brand that has reached the most prestigious fashion shows in the world and that brings out the best version of each of its clients through colors, fabrics and unique and original designs Pink Magnolia , founded by sisters Paola and Pamela Wong, and Bamboo Life , a Mexican store of bamboo items and recycled materials that seeks to make the world more sustainable. From November 26 to 28, 2021, American Express Cardholders who buy #ConAmex more than 5,000 pesos in Pink Magnolia products will receive a gift of limited edition Bamboo Life glasses and a 15% discount giftcard to use it in Bamboo Life, valid until December 31, 2021.

On the other hand, AMEX Cardholders who make purchases over 1,500 pesos at Bamboo Life, from November 26 to 28, 2021, will receive limited edition glasses and a gift card worth 500 pesos to use at Pink Magnolia. Valid until December 31, 2021.

About 800,000 establishments that participate in Shop Small have a mission and a vision of high social impact; that is, with the sale of their products or services they contribute to the solution of social, economic or environmental problems. Thus, American Express Cardholders who purchase these limited editions at Shop Small will be doing their bit to support economic, social and environmental causes.

In addition, from November 4 to December 31, 2021, American Express Shop Small will reward Cardholders who consume at participating local businesses with a 100-peso rebate for purchasing at least 100 pesos, up to 10 times.