These Four States Could Send Coronavirus Stimulus Checks in December

We are now approaching the last month of the year 2021, but stimulus payments are still continuing. Though the federal government approved just one stimulus check this year, several states have been distributing their own stimulus checks since the start of the year. Moreover, at least four states will send coronavirus stimulus checks in December as well, and these are Maine, California, Maryland and Florida.

States Sending Coronavirus Stimulus Checks In December

A couple of weeks back, Maine Gov. Janet Mills announced a program to send one-time disaster relief payments of $285 to over a half million residents of the state. The first batch of payments under the program went out on November 15, and the state will continue sending the payment through the end of the year. This one-time payment would go to individuals with AGI (adjusted gross income) of less than $75,000 ($150,000 for couples filing jointly) a year.

California also continues to send stimulus payments to eligible residents under the Golden State Stimulus II program. Under the program, those with AGI of $1 to $75,000, and have been residing in the state for more than half of the 2020 tax year, may get a one-time payment of $500 to $1,100.

California’s Golden State Stimulus program also covers residents who don’t have a social security number but have an ITIN. Payment under the Golden State Stimulus II program will continue through the end of the year.

Earlier this year, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bipartisan stimulus bill that calls for giving one-time payments to families and individuals. Under the program, the state’s poorest families would get $500, while the poorest individuals would get $300.

Also, the families in the state would get more in the form of tax refunds for the next three years. As part of the state’s $1.2 billion stimulus package, a family with two kids earning $25,000 a year could reportedly get $1,100 per year.

One Federal Stimulus Check Due In December Also

Florida could also send out stimulus payments in December but to first responders and educators for grades pre-K through 12. Those eligible for the payment could get a one-time payment of $1,000. In a press release, Gov. Ron DeSantis noted that the program would offer support to about 175,000 teachers and 3,600 principals.

Also, DeSantis announced a $5,000 cash bonus to unvaccinated police officers, who relocate to Florida from New York, Minneapolis and Seattle.

Apart from these state-sponsored stimulus checks, there is one federal stimulus payment also that millions will receive next month. This federal stimulus payment is the last installment of the expanded child tax credit program.

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which was approved in March this year, extended the child tax credit program. Also, the Act changed how people get the CTC money, sending half the credit amount in six monthly installments and the other half, at the time of filing a tax return next year.