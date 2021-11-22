Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

SPH, XOM, GSK, and FFIC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on November 22, 2021.

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22nd:

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. SPH: This company that engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 8.67%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 11.04%.

 

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM: This company that explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.80%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.27%.

 

Exxon Mobil Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK: This company that engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.96%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.22%.

 

GlaxoSmithKline plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.51%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.90%.

 

