Company News for Nov 22, 2021

Companies In The News Are: PANW, AMAT, NUAN, FTCH.

  • Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s PANW shares gained 2% after the company reported first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.64, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57.
  • Applied Materials Inc.’s AMAT shares tumbled 5.5% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $6.12 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.33 billion.
  • Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. NUAN fell 0.3% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.09, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18.
  • Shares of Farfetch Limited FTCH plunged 13.9% after reporting third-quarter 2021 revenues of $582.57 million, felling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.64%.

     


