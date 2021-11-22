Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
3 Stocks to Watch From the Promising Air Freight & Cargo Industry

The upcoming holiday season should provide a further boost to the Zacks Transportation -Air Freight and Cargo industry. Companies like UPS, AAWW and ATSG should gain from this likely development.

This story originally appeared on Zacks

That the spurt in e-commerce demand amid pandemic-led restrictions has turned out to be a huge boon for the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry so far is no longer news. Despite economies reopening, the penchant for online shopping is very much present among consumers. The upcoming holiday season in the United States should boost stocks in the space further. We expect companies like United Parcel Service UPS, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings AAWW and Air Transport Services Group ATSG to benefit from the favorable trends surrounding the industry. Despite the robust demand environment, supply-chain woes are making the companies struggle to meet elevated demand. Worker shortage is flaring up costs, thereby acting as a major headwind.

