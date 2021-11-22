Video Exposes How One Famous McDonald's Sandwich is Made: 'That's a McCrime'

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

McDonald’s cult-favorite McRib made a major comeback this month when it returned to menus nationwide.

TikTok McRib in the making

Fans have loved the saucy sandwich for years, but skeptics have often side-eyed the creation on account of not knowing what exactly goes into the alleged barbecue rib sandwich.

But thanks to a new viral TikTok made by McDonald’s employee Isaiah Gilley, customers can now see just how the sandwich is made — and spoiler alert, it’s not exactly appetizing.

The video, which has now garnered over 9.9 million views, shows Gilley preparing the sandwich.

Related: The McRib is Coming Back This November

He pulls out frozen, unidentifiable meat shaped like a rack of ribs from a drawer and places it on the grill to cook. He selects the ‘McRib’ setting and places a block over the meat while adding the sandwich toppings to the bun. Gilley then opens another drawer filled with barbecue sauce and begins to dunk the meat into the drawer, slathering the sauce all over before the sandwich is finished.

Naturally, commenters were unnerved.

“Does anyone else feel like this made the already unappetizing McRib seem even less appetizing?” one user asked.

Related: McDonald's Is Making Its Famous McRib Sandwich Into an NFT

“That’s not a McRib that’s a McCrime” said another.

Although many called the video “nauseating” and questioned the quality of the “mystery meat,” other loyal fans defended the sandwich till the end.

“I know what I’m getting when I get it,” one said. “You can’t discourage me!!”

Gilley posted a follow-up video to his viral hit explaining that he was not fired for exposing how the sandwich was made but is "under investigation" by the food chain.

“I guess we’ll just see how it goes,” he told viewers.

Last month McDonald’s surprised fans of the sandwich by announcing that it would be doling out 10 free McRib NFTs on its Twitter account.

The sandwich originally debuted on menus in Kansas City in 1981 and has since amassed a massive following during its limited-time runs on and off menus nationwide.

McDonald’s was up 17.45% year over year as of Monday afternoon.

Related: Panera Employee Exposes Secret Behind How Soup Is Made at Chain