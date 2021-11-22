Ride the Thanksgiving Rally With These ETFs

Investors have finally reached that part of the year when they generally stay optimistic. On the back of certain positive economic data releases like retail sales and the encouraging earnings results, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite saw gains of 0.3% and 1.20%, respectively, in the past week.

- Zacks

Market analysts are upbeat about the Wall Street rally in the holiday-shortened Thanksgiving week. In this regard, Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA has commented that “The last five trading days of November are traditionally positive, since 1950. There’s a two-thirds likelihood the market is up on the day before Thanksgiving and a 57% likelihood the day after Thanksgiving, and a 71% likelihood that it’s up on Monday.” This was mentioned in a CNBC article. Market rally in the Thanksgiving week is also said to be setting the tone for the year-end Santa rally, per the verified sources.

Investors who seek to capitalize on the strong trends should consider ETFs like SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF IVV, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA, iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF MTUM, Invesco QQQ QQQ and Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF ONEQ.

There is just one hurdle on the way to the market rally — whether current Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will remain in his role post-expiration of his term in February. Speculations are making rounds of Powell getting replaced by Fed Governor Lael Brainard, who has been interviewed by President Joe Biden and is believed to be receiving support from several progressive Democrats, according to a CNBC article.

Jeff Schulze, investment strategist with ClearBridge Investments has said that, “Barring a change at the helm of the Fed, I think the market trajectory is going to continue to be higher, as we move toward 2022. Given that Brainard is even more dovish than Powell, I think markets would recover very quickly... the markets are unsure whether the new Fed chairman could command consensus within the FOMC to effectively deliver policy,” per a CNBC article.

The latest data on U.S. industrial output appears to be encouraging as recoveries from the damages caused by Hurricane Ida are apparent. Per the Fed’s recently-released data, total industrial production increased 1.6% in October after declining about 1.3% in September. There was a 1.2% rise in manufacturing output (hitting its highest level since March 2019). Going on, there was a 1.2% uptick in utility production and a 4.1% upside in mining production.

Market pundits are anticipating an impressive retail sales figure for 2021, along with a strong holiday season. In an encouraging development, the retail sales data was remarkable. The metric rose 1.7% in October (the largest surge since March), beating economists’ estimate of a 1.4% rise. This, in turn, marks a 16.3% increase from the year-ago figure (according to a Reuters article). The metric rose for the third consecutive month. Online sales jumped 10.2% from the year-ago level.

ETFs to Ride the Wave

Investors who seek to capitalize on the strong trends should consider the following ETFs:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust seeks to provide investment results that before expenses generally correspond to the price and the yield performance of the S&P 500 Index.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a total expense ratio of 0.09% with an AUM of $424.54 billion (read: 4 Agriculture ETF Areas At a One-Year High: Here's Why).

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large-capitalization U.S. equities.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has an AUM of $327.53 billion and total expense ratio is 0.03% (read: 5 ETFs That Gained Investors' Love Last Week).

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust seeks to provide investment results that before expenses generally correspond to the price and the yield performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust charges an expense ratio of 0.16% with an AUM of $30.30 billion (read: Home Depot Rises Post Q3 Earnings: ETFs to Buy).

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF provides exposure to large and mid-cap stocks that exhibit relatively higher price momentum by tracking the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant Index.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF charges 15 basis points (bps) in fees per year along with an AUM of $16.34 billion (read: ETF Strategies to Ride the Market Optimism in November).

Invesco QQQ

Invesco QQQ provides exposure to the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq by tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ has an AUM of $211.08 billion and charges investors 20 bps in annual fees.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq Composite Index.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has an AUM of $4.88 billion and the expense ratio comes in at 0.21% (read: Guide to the Nasdaq ETF Investing).

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports



SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports



SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports



iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM): ETF Research Reports



iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV): ETF Research Reports



Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (ONEQ): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research