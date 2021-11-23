This NFT Got Sold For $370,000

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

PolkaCity community is abuzz, as Polka City Hotel NFT was sold for $370,000 recently. In recent weeks, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been the talk of the town. Many investors are now drifting towards this space before the prices of NFTs become out of reach.

PolkaCity is a major player in this space and its NFT assets are already making its mark. In what seems like a major milestone, the team at PolkaCity is pleased to announce to the crypto community and the investing public that its hotel NFT sold on the marketplace for 200,000 POLC, amounting to $370,000. The marketplace has other NFT assets such as gas stations, taxi services, car washes and many more.

PolkaCity is a first-of-its-kind virtual city that leverages the power of Polkadot, decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFTs to create a marketplace where smart investors can earn passively from investments in gas stations, luxury hotels, and taxi services, all in one place. Investors can use their NFTs like Bugatti, Lambo, Gas station, or Hotel in the metaverse.

PolkaCity has gained massive exposure since inception. It has been listed on major exchanges, including PancakeSwap, Uniswap, ZT Exchange, BKEX, MXC, Gate.io, and Bittrex, among others.

A Peek Into This December

This December, the team at PolkaCity will launch its maiden game on the gaming ecosystem. The game promises to be fun, exciting, and interesting to the average player.

Players will be rewarded with NFTs, which they can sell in the marketplace for real-world money. Players can equally use in-game assets to empower their gaming character. The team has already launched the demo version of the game so that investors and gamers can get a feel of how the game works.

Note: Investment in cryptocurrency is subject to risk and readers should do their own due diligence. Entrepreneur Media does not endorse any such investment.