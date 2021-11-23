Salesken Raises $22 Million In Series B Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Salesken, a sales conversation AI startup, has raised $22 million in Series B funding led by M12 and Microsoft’s Venture Fund.

Pexels

The existing investor Sequoia India also participated in this round. Salesken will be using the funds to accelerate expansion into the North American market and invest further into their proprietary deep-tech products.

Salesken improves revenue per representative by developing insights on gaps in their sales calls and bridging the gap with real-time cues to the sales reps, said a statement.

“With the increasing advent of remote selling across industries, conversation tools are must-haves in the sales stack. As remote selling has now become more mainstream, we are reducing on-boarding time by two-three months. Salesken has dramatic outcomes on sales conversions. It has improved top-line by 20-25 per cent within a few months. This escalated our growth to 300 per cent last year. We are looking forward to our growth and we will continue to hire the best quality talent to help us in our journey,” said Surga Thilakan, co-founder and CEO, Salesken in the statement.

“Salesken has made great progress since their Series A funding. The market they operate in is growing rapidly and Salesken's products are rapidly iterating to serve a multitude of sales team requirements. Sequoia India is delighted to support Salesken,” said Shailesh Lakhani, partner at Sequoia Capital.