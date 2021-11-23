Almond Solutions Raises Undisclosed Amount in Seed Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Almond Solutions, an emerging engagement tech platform from India, has raised an undisclosed amount in its Seed round from HEXA Global Ventures.

Pexels

Almond Solutions is a marketing technology company that builds customer engagement solutions and platforms. Founded in 2018 by Abhinav Jain and Apurv Modi, Almond Solutions is a part of the ATechnos group, a leading organization in gaming, IoT and content distribution. Almond’s engagement tech platform provides video, virtual, digital engagement modules, last-mile digital solutions and mar-tech products and services, said a statement.

Hexa Global Ventures has a history of investing in innovative SaaS technology companies and currently have a portfolio of over 25 international SaaS platforms and start-ups. “Almond’s product and services portfolio has impressed us. By building an engagement tech platform and working with organizations to address business challenges, it has created a strong presence in India. Now, the timing couldn’t be better for their international expansion. We are extremely happy and excited for the team to join the HEXA family,” said Luis Rivera, managing director of Hexa Global Ventures, in the statement.

“We wanted a partner who will not just bring the growth expertise but will also understand our ethos. With HEXA, we have begun our venture strategy for American and European markets,” said Abhinav Jain, co-founder and CEO of Almond Solutions.