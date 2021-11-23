Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Company News for Nov 23, 2021

Companies In The News Are: TSLA, AVYA, ZH, TWST.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. This story originally appeared on Zacks
  • Tesla Inc.’s TSLA shares gained 1.7% after the company’s CEO tweeted that the Model S Plaid is expected to be available in China around March, 2022.
  • Avaya Holdings Corp.’s AVYA shares soared 22.4% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.77, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.72.
  • Shares of Zhihu Inc. ZH surged 3.9% after posting third-quarter 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.03, narrower-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.05.
  • Shares of Twist Bioscience Corp. TWST plunged 11.3% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted loss per share of $0.84, wider-than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss per share of $0.80.


Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

- Zacks

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (ZH): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

MDU Resources (MDU) on Buyout Spree, Acquires Two Companies

Stocks

Signet and Tesla are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Brian Bolan

Stocks

Here's How Chico's FAS (CHS) is Poised Before Q3 Earnings

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Target Makes Historic Move With Holiday Hours

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

News and Trends

Breaking: Brian Laundrie Died of Gunshot Wound to Head, Final Autopsy Confirms

Entrepreneur Staff
Interviewing

This Meta Leader Has Interviewed More Than 300 Job Candidates. Here are Her Pro Tips to Help You Nail Your Next Job Interview.

Jessica Abo

Jessica Abo

Read More