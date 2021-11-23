Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 23rd:

Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This company that operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Franchise Group has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 6.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate services and investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group has a PEG ratio of 1.70, compared with 3.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AutoNation, Inc. AN: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

ConocoPhillips COP: This company that explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

