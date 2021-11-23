Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 23rd
FRG, CBRE, AN, and COP made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on November 23, 2021.
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 23rd:
Franchise Group, Inc. FRG: This company that operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Franchise Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Franchise Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franchise Group, Inc. Quote
Franchise Group has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 6.05 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Franchise Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Franchise Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Franchise Group, Inc. Quote
CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate services and investment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
CBRE Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
CBRE Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote
CBRE Group has a PEG ratio of 1.70, compared with 3.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
CBRE Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
CBRE Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote
AutoNation, Inc. AN: This automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation, Inc. Price and Consensus
AutoNation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.38, compared with 0.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AutoNation, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
AutoNation, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | AutoNation, Inc. Quote
ConocoPhillips COP: This company that explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.9% over the last 60 days.
ConocoPhillips Price and Consensus
ConocoPhillips price-consensus-chart | ConocoPhillips Quote
ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.83, compared with 0.95 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ConocoPhillips PEG Ratio (TTM)
ConocoPhillips peg-ratio-ttm | ConocoPhillips Quote
