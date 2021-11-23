IE University launches the Women Empowerment Challenge open to Latin American entrepreneurs

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

IE University has launched the second edition of the IE International Empowerment Challenge: an initiative for women to show their skills, share their knowledge and take advantage of their leadership skills.

EI WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT CHALLENGE

The IE Women Empowerment Challenge consists of a series of questions posed to our competitors based on four areas of knowledge: sustainability, architecture and design; technology, data, innovation and communication; talent, wellness and humanities; and global public affairs, law and finance.

Over the course of three weeks, candidates will submit their responses on video or in written format demonstrating their expertise and idiosyncratic approach in one of these knowledge areas. The deadline to sign up is open until November 30 .

Among the participants, 10 finalists will be selected from the two winners who will receive a full scholarship for the master's program of their choice at IE University. The call is worldwide.