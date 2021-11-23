Tec de Monterrey presents Faculty of Excellence, an initiative that will add more global impact professors to its faculty

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Starting this semester, Tec de Monterrey will strengthen its impact faculty through the Faculty of Excellence initiative, integrating professors who are recognized as leaders in their respective disciplines worldwide.

Cortesía del Tec de Monterrey

Faculty of Excellence , is a project aligned with the 2025 Strategic Plan of the institution, whose pillars are innovation, research and internationalization. The aspiration of this plan is to continue with the processes of attraction, development and strengthening of the faculty, for which it is proposed to attract 100 professors with international leadership in strategic areas from each of the six schools of Tecnológico de Monterrey. They will be integrated to collaborate with Tec professors who, with their daily work, have contributed to making the Institution synonymous with the highest standards in academic excellence.

This initiative It will contribute to interdisciplinary collaboration, in addition to promoting the generation of knowledge and links with international academic organizations.

Currently, the Institution has achieved the incorporation of three key leaders for this project: Raj Sisodia, co-founder and leader of the “Conscious Capitalism” movement as Distinguished University Professor in Conscious Enterprise; Per-Olof Berggren, who throughout his career has specialized in topics related to the treatment of diabetes and metabolism as Distinguished Visiting Professor in Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases; and Marc Madou, specialist in electronic miniaturization sciences as Distinguished Professor in Nanoengineering.

Faculty of Excellence seeks to strengthen the legacy that the institution has forged in the last 78 years, in addition to enriching the experience of the students, as well as the current faculty.