These Are The 10 Biggest Home Equipment And Furnishings Companies

The home equipment and furnishings industry include companies that sell office, household and outdoor furniture, and equipment. The companies operating in this industry also offer lamps, hand tools, plumbing products, recliners, rugs, bookcases, filing cabinets, counter tops, cafeteria equipment, partitions and other related items. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest home equipment and furnishings companies.

Ten Biggest Home Equipment And Furnishings Companies

To rank the ten biggest home equipment and furnishings companies, we have used their latest available revenue numbers. Following are the ten biggest home equipment and furnishings companies:

HNI (>$2.24 billion)

Founded in 1944, this company deals in residential building and workplace furnishings products. HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) has the following business segments: Residential Building and Workplace Furnishing Products. HNI shares are up over 22% YTD and over 9% in the past three months. It reported a net income of almost $42 million in 2020, compared to over $110 million in 2019. HNI has more than 8,000 employees and is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa.

Herman Miller (>$2.56 billion)

Founded in 1905, this company designs, makes and distributes interior furnishings for educational, residential, office, and healthcare use. Herman Miller has the following business segments: International Contract, Corporate, North America Contract, and Retail. Herman Miller shares are up over 22% YTD but are down over 1% in the past three months. It has more than 7,000 employees. Herman Miller was rebranded as MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) in November 2021.

Tempur Sealy International (>$3.10 billion)

Founded in 1992, this company designs, makes, markets and distributes bedding products. Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) has the following geographic segments: North America and International segments. Tempur Sealy International shares are up over 60% YTD and over 2% in the past three months. It reported a net income of over $348 million in 2020, compared to over $190 million in 2019. Tempur Sealy International has more than 7,000 employees and is headquartered in Lexington, Ky.

Steelcase (>$3.44 billion)

Founded in 1912, this company makes and sells integrated furniture settings, interior architectural products and user-centered technologies. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has the following geographic segments: Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. Steelcase shares are down over 8% YTD and over 9% in the past three months. The company has more than 12,000 employees and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Leggett & Platt (>$4.75 million)

Founded in 1883, this company makes and distributes furniture and engineered components for commercial aircraft, automobiles, homes, and offices. Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) has the following business segments: Flooring & Textile, Bedding, and Specialized Products. Leggett & Platt shares are down over 3% YTD and over 11% in the past three months. The company has more than 20,000 employees and is headquartered in Carthage, Mo.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (>$5.76 billion)

Founded in 1988, this company makes and supplies home and security products and services. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) has the following business segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are up over 24% YTD and over 8% in the past three months. The company has more than 22,000 employees and is headquartered in Deerfield, Ill.

Masco (>$8.23 billion)

Founded in 1929, this company designs, makes, distributes and markets branded home improvement and building products. Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has the following products: Decorative Architectural and Plumbing Products. It reported a net income of more than $800 million in 2020, compared to over $630 million in 2019. Masco shares are up over 24% YTD and over 12% in the past three months. The company has more than 20,000 employees and is headquartered in Livonia, Mich.

Mohawk Industries (>$9.97 billion)

Founded in 1988, this company makes, designs and distributes residential and commercial flooring products. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has the following business segments: Flooring North America (NA), Flooring Rest of the World (ROW) and Global Ceramic. Mohawk Industries shares are up over 28% YTD but are down over 9% in the past three months. The company has more than 40,000 employees and is headquartered in Calhoun, Ga.

Newell Brands (>$10.08 billion)

Founded in 1903, this company makes, markets and sells consumer and commercial products. Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) has the following business segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, Outdoor and Recreation, and Appliances and Cookware. Newell Brands shares are up over 8% YTD but are down over 6% in the past three months. The company has more than 28,000 employees and is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga.

Stanley Black & Decker (>$14.4 billion)

Founded in 1843, this company offers power and hand tools, as well as related accessories for commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, mechanical access solutions and healthcare solutions. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) shares are up over 5% YTD but are down over 1% in the past three months. It reported a profit of over $1.23 billion in 2020, compared to over $955 million in 2019. The company has more than 59,000 employees and is headquartered in New Britain, Conn.