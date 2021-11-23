Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Signet and Tesla are Aggressive Growth Stocks

SIG and TSLA are two stocks to add to your aggressive growth radar screen.

This story originally appeared on Zacks

Tesla TSLA is a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it is Brian’s favorite stock.  Brian reviews why the stock is a Zacks Rank #1 and also talks about how the stock has crushed several short sellers.  Tesla (TSLA) still looks like it could move higher as Brian highlights the trajectory of the earnings over the last few years.

Brian also highlights Signet SIG which is also a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and along with a strong Growth Style Score this stock has a good Value Style Score.  Brian highlights the valuation for Signet (SIG) in the video and also gives plenty of shout outs to the departing colleague who is moving south!



