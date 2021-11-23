Signet and Tesla are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Tesla TSLA is a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and it is Brian’s favorite stock. Brian reviews why the stock is a Zacks Rank #1 and also talks about how the stock has crushed several short sellers. Tesla (TSLA) still looks like it could move higher as Brian highlights the trajectory of the earnings over the last few years.

- Zacks

Brian also highlights Signet SIG which is also a Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and along with a strong Growth Style Score this stock has a good Value Style Score. Brian highlights the valuation for Signet (SIG) in the video and also gives plenty of shout outs to the departing colleague who is moving south!

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research