Growth Nights presents the challenges of initiating and scaling CX in startups

Do not miss the last edition of the year of Growth Nights of 500 Latam. At the event, Federico Ardoino, Ualá's operations and user experience manager, will speak about “the challenges of starting and scaling CX (Customer Experience) in startups”.

This event aims to talk with invited experts on topics that will help you grow your company. Sessions include actionable tips for your startup.

When will it take place?

This Growth Night will take place on December 1 at 4:00 pm Mexico time, 5:00 pm Colombia and Peru, and 7:00 pm Argentina and Chile.

Registration to the event is completely free through the following link https://growthnights.500latam.com