Jiayin (JFIN) to Release Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Jiayin Group JFIN is set to release third-quarter 2021 results on Nov 24.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $90.7 million, indicating a surge of 53.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.

The consensus mark for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 33 cents, which has been stable in the past 30 days. The projection suggests growth of 43.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported quarter.

Jiayin’s strong partner base has been a key catalyst. The company’s initiatives to add more institutional partners to diversify its funding resources are expected to have driven the top line in the to-be-reported quarter.

In the second quarter, net revenues of RMB492.2 million ($76.2 million) surged 101% on a year-over-year basis.



- Zacks

Jiayin anticipates a continued increase in asset quality and loan-origination volume in the to-be-reported quarter. Loan origination volume was RMB5,663 million ($877.1 million), up 153% year over year in the previous quarter.

Acquisitions like Bweenet Network Technology are expected to have contributed to the top line in third-quarter 2021.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Jiayin has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Splunk SPLK has an Earnings ESP of +8.89% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Splunk’s shares have declined 22% year to date compared with the Zacks Internet Software industry’s fall of 11.1% and the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 28.5%.

CrowdStrike CRWD has an Earnings ESP of +0.92% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

CrowdStrike’s shares have increased 17% year to date against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s decline of 11.1%. CRWD has underperformed the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 28.5% year to date.

Coupa Software COUP has an Earnings ESP of +33.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Coupa Softwares’ shares have plunged 39.2% year to date compared with the Zacks Internet Software industry’s fall of 11.1%. COUP has underperformed the Computer & Technology sector’s return of 28.4% year to date.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Splunk Inc. (SPLK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Coupa Software, Inc. (COUP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Jiayin Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (JFIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



CrowdStrike (CRWD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research