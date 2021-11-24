Chewy's Pharmacy Is Making It Easier to Keep Your Pets Healthy

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Chewy has been known for years to be a leading online outlet for all things pet-related. With Chewy's Pharmacy, there is no need to take a trip to the veterinarian’s office just to pick up medications for your furry little friends. You can handle all your pet’s prescriptions online or with Chewy’s app. The best part — you will receive 20 percent off your first Chewy Rx order using code RX20 at checkout.

chewy.com

How Chewy Pharmacy helps make your life easier.

There are many ways to get your pet’s medications, the most common of which is to head to your vet’s office and pick them up during office hours. However, that’s not always convenient. The internet has become the go-to shopping destination for most people now, so why not make it the place you get your vet-recommended prescriptions for dogs, cats and now horses? Here are just a few ways Chewy Pharmacy is making getting your pet’s scripts easier:

Flea and tick medication: Perhaps the most common issue that dogs and cats encounter, the prevention of fleas and ticks requires regular attention. This means constant medications. With the help and recommendations from your veterinarian, you can send your flea and tick medication prescription right to the Chewy Pharmacy. From there, they will fill your order and deliver it right to your door. It’s possible, and recommended, to Autoship this medication as well since flea and tick prevention is a year-round task. You’ll be able to order it once and then forget about it.

Autoship your orders: With Chewy Pharmacy’s Autoship option, you can enjoy the convenience of an automatically recurring delivery of your pet’s meds, ensuring you never forget to order on time. You can choose the frequency, and change or cancel anytime, as there are no fees to use this option. Better yet, you’ll also receive a discount of 5 percent on eligible items when you select Autoship (save 50 percent on your first Autoship—limited time 11/24-11/30).

Compounded medications: Chewy Pharmacy now offers compounded medications, drugs that are mixed and prepared specially for your pet, based on a prescription from your veterinarian. They’re specifically created to fit your pet’s unique needs, whether making them easier to take, or by removing ingredients that can cause allergic reactions. As a PCAB-accredited pharmacy, you can have peace of mind knowing Chewy’s compounded medications meet national quality standards.

Chewy Pharmacy says it wants to change the game when it comes to getting your pet’s prescriptions. It’s a big task as it is taking care of your pets, and Chewy is only making it easier to make sure they get the medications they need without the added stress of driving to a veterinarian just to pick them up.

