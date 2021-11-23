Casey's General Stores (CASY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Casey's General Stores (CASY) closed at $200.60, marking a +0.32% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the convenience store chain had gained 3.34% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.

Casey's General Stores will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 7, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.78, down 7.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.15 billion, up 42.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.68 per share and revenue of $12.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.58% and +38.05%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Casey's General Stores should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Casey's General Stores currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Casey's General Stores currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.05. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.49.

The Retail - Convenience Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CASY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

