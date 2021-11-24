The 12th World Chambers Congress Kickstarts In Dubai With A Session Lauding The Emirate's Embrace Of Technology And Innovation

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The 12th World Chambers Congress (12WCC), an international forum for chamber and government leaders to share business and innovation practices, develop networks, and address significant global issues, commenced on November 23, 2021 at the Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. This edition of the WCC has been jointly organized by the International Chamber of Commerce World Chambers Federation as well as the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Held under the theme “Generation Next: Chambers 4.0," the three-day event is all set to highlight the need for global chamber of commerce leaders to adapt to and adopt innovation in their existing models as the ecosystem prepares for a post COVID-19 world.

The 12WCC was officially launched with a session titled Charting the House, wherein the key focus was on the Emirate of Dubai and how the many technological advancements and future-focused innovations on display during the ongoing Expo 2020 has served as a source of inspiration for many. The session was led by H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chamber and Chair of ICC-World Chambers Federation and John W.H. Denton AO, Secretary General, International Chamber of Commerce.

H.E. Buamim and Denton also shared key insights into why choosing Dubai as the venue for the 12WCC was of such prime significance, particularly when it comes to fostering innovation and cross-border collaborations. “When we bid to host this event in Dubai four years ago, one of the most important themes was to talk about disruptions and digital transformations and this has become more relevant than we anticipated,” said H.E. Buamim. “Initially, we delayed this congress because we always wanted to associate it with Expo 2020 Dubai, we realised we always needed a ‘Plan B’ and we didn’t want those for certain reasons out of their control to be excluded. It has been quite a challenging time and I’m very glad that this event has given us the chance to finally reconnect.”

Dentoo expressed his views on why it was important for in-person events to increase business agility. “We are proof positive that global mobility is good for people, good for their mental health and good for the economy,” he said. “Chambers are institutions embedded in the community, but you can’t stand still and must ensure they’re always relevant. The levels of agility displayed throughout the pandemic have been extraordinary. Chambers 4.0 captures the ability to change and the fact that we are purpose-built for the 21st century.” Denton also remarked upon the need for businesses and global chambers to keep moving forward with the lessons learnt through the course of the pandemic. “We have wonderful institutions but unless the organisations are open to thinking about the future then they’ll become stuck and inertia will take over- which is always the death knell of institutions,” he added. “Being open to change is a healthy attitude, which will increase the possibility of achieving a 4.0 outcome.”

