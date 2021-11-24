Ripple Effect of Unhappy Coworkers

It seems like every office has at least one employee who’s constantly complaining about one thing or another or just generally has a bad attitude. Sometimes their complaints are legitimate; sometimes they just like to complain. Often coworkers and managers will just roll their eyes and do what they can—or are willing to do—to be receptive of that unhappy coworker’s grumbles.

iStock / Getty Images - HR Daily Advisor

It Pays to Pay Attention to Complaints

The problem is that these grumbles aren’t vacuum-sealed into that one employee. Merited or not, they’re likely to spread to the rest of the team and put a dent in morale, and that can cause significant and lasting problems for any organization.

“There’s evidence to suggest that certain attitudes and behaviors can spread from one person to a group of people quite easily, especially in work contexts: for example, employees