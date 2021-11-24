Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Elon Musk Just Offloaded Another $1.05 Billion Worth of Tesla Shares

Since his November 6 Twitter poll, Tesla CEO has sold 9.2 million shares worth $9.9 billion.

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $1.05 billion after exercising options to buy 2.15 million shares, US securities filings showed on Tuesday.

picture alliance | Getty Images

The world's richest person had on November 6 tweeted that he would sell 10% of his stock if users of the social-media platform approved. A majority of them had agreed with the sale.

Since then, he has sold 9.2 million shares worth $9.9 billion. Last Tuesday, Musk sold 934,091 shares to meet tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options.

