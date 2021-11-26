Here's One Way to Save Money When You Return to the Office

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Small businesses are always looking for ways to save money. During the Covid-19 pandemic, many businesses have found massive savings by cutting out the office lease. But as things slowly get back to normal, entrepreneurs have to prepare for returning the office. Half of American workers want to return to the office in at least some capacity, which means decision-makers have to be ready to incur some more expenses to stock a workplace.

Sam's Club

So, how do you save money while people return to the office? One great way is with a Sam's Club Membership. For a limited time ahead of Black Friday, you can get a one-year membership for just $19.99 (reg. $77) plus a $10 Sam's Club E-Gift Card.

Sam's Club is a membership warehouse club that offers members quality products at exceptional value by selling in bulk. It's the perfect retailer for busy offices that need to stock up on toilet paper, paper towels, snacks, office supplies, and other things your employees need. You can even get electronics and furniture at wholesale prices.

With this deal, you'll get a one-year Sam's Club membership for just $19.99, and when you make your first in-club purchase, you'll also get a free Seasoned Rotisserie Chicken and 8 Gourmet Cupcakes, plus a $10 Sam's Club E-Gift Card. Additionally, you'll also get a complimentary household card to get more savings on already low-priced items, which can go a long way in terms of saving money.

Sam's Club also offers discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies, and more to keep the perks for your employees coming. You could even save up to 60 percent off accommodations while traveling.

Save some money when you return to the office. For a limited time, you can get a one-year Sam's Club Membership for just $19.99 with a $10 E-Gift Card. That's a fraction of the typical $77 price.

Prices are subject to change.