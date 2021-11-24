MARUY vs. CSL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Diversified Operations stocks are likely familiar with Marubeni Corp. (MARUY) and Carlisle (CSL). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

- Zacks

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Both Marubeni Corp. and Carlisle have a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

MARUY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.84, while CSL has a forward P/E of 25.95. We also note that MARUY has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CSL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.73.

Another notable valuation metric for MARUY is its P/B ratio of 0.87. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CSL has a P/B of 4.91.

Based on these metrics and many more, MARUY holds a Value grade of A, while CSL has a Value grade of C.

Both MARUY and CSL are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that MARUY is the superior value option right now.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marubeni Corp. (MARUY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research