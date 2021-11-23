10 Cryptos You Can Now Use to Pay for Regal Cinemas Movie Tickets

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Who knew the legacy movie theater industry would be among the largest-scale adopters of cryptos right now?

Well, that appears to be the case. Following the high-profile move of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC ) to allow patrons to pay for tickets and concessions using cryptocurrencies, Regal Cinemas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cineworld (OTCMKTS: CNNWF ) is stepping up its game.

Today, Regal announced it would be accepting 10 cryptos as payment across its cinema chain. The company hopes this move will spur young moviegoers to head back to the theaters. Following the pandemic, various movie theater stocks have been viewed as potential turnaround plays. However, recent results have shown continued weakness among most major cinema operators as occupancy levels remain well off of pre-pandemic highs.

That said, let’s dive a bit more into this news and see which 10 cryptos are being favored right now by Regal.

Regal Now Accepts These 10 Cryptos as Payment

Moviegoers looking to buy tickets or pay for concessions will be able to use the following cryptocurrencies as payment:

Bitcoin (CCC: BTC-USD

(CCC: Ether (CCC: ETH-USD

(CCC: Litecoin (CCC: LTC-USD

(CCC: Dogecoin (CCC: DOGE-USD

(CCC: USD Coin (CCC: USDC-USD )

(CCC: ) Dai (CCC: DAI-USD

(CCC: Gemini Dollar (CCC: GUSD-USD )

(CCC: ) Chainlink (CCC: LINK-USD

(CCC: Cosmos (CCC: ATOM-USD

(CCC: Basic Attention Token (CCC: BAT-USD )

All 514 Regal theaters in the U.S. will accept these cryptocurrencies. Additionally, through a partnership with digital payments firm Flexa, these cryptos will be accepted for payment immediately.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

