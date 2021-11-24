2 Stocks to Brave the Internet Software & Services Industry

The outlook for the Internet-Software & Services industry appears negative going by the estimate revision trend over the past year, driven largely by the pandemic. Some companies were however positively impacted by the pandemic and the rush-to-digitize trend that it gave rise to. The diversity of players in this group is the reason for this dissonance.



Being the backbone of the digital economy, it’s hard to see this industry doing badly over the long term. However, the near-term outlook could have been better. To make matters worse, valuations are going through the roof. Under the circumstances, Criteo (CRTO) and Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) are the only ones warranting a closer look.



- Zacks

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ChannelAdvisor Corporation (ECOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research