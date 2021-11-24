Lands' End (LE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lands' End (LE) closed at $25.87, marking a -1.86% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the clothing maker had gained 4.35% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Lands' End will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 2, 2021. On that day, Lands' End is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $399.2 million, up 10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion. These totals would mark changes of +339.39% and +18.68%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lands' End. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lands' End is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lands' End has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.18 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.18.

The Retail - Catalog Shopping industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

