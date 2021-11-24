Stitch Fix (SFIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stitch Fix (SFIX) closed at $27.79, marking a +1.46% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.09%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online clothing styling service had lost 18.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stitch Fix as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 7, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.13, down 244.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $572.27 million, up 16.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.71 per share and revenue of $2.45 billion, which would represent changes of -787.5% and +16.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stitch Fix. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Stitch Fix is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research