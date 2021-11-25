Xponents Raises $1.56 Million In Seed Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Xponents has raised $1.56 million in Seed funding from UAE-based venture capitalists. The funds will be used to create and enhance its upcoming state-of-the-art AI-based platform.

Xponents

With an idea to accelerate India’s growth story towards a $5 trillion economy, Xponents understands the strengths, language, fears and challenges of both family-managed businesses and startups. It follows a unique approach and framework based on the philosophy of mindset, synergy and scalability. With access to more than 4,000 business families, Xponents plans to create landing pads for global startups and take Indian startups to global markets through family-managed businesses, said a statement.

“India is the largest FMB ecosystem and third largest startup ecosystem in the world and they don't speak the same language. If these two ecosystems talk we will be able to surpass the $5 trillion mark and possibly aim at $10 trillion. We are building an ecosystem via a platform to enable all the stakeholders like FMBs, startup founders, investors and mentors to synergize and grow exponentially,” said Sarth Jain, co-founder of Xponents, in the statement.

“The next wave of disruption will be in the B2B sector. The experience of family managed businesses in this domain will be a great opportunity for startups to leverage the potential in this space,” said ​​Abhishek, an angel investor.