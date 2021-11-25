IAN Invests $1 Million In Pidge

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Pidge has raised $1 million led by Indian Angel Network (IAN).

pexels

Pidge has disrupted the demand and supply dynamics of same-day delivery. The company has been able to provide guaranteed, reliable and instant delivery to all types of businesses: from artisans and SMEs to national brands. Pidge’s proprietary algorithms in real-time order clubbing and dynamic batching, with disruptive operational processes ensure minimized lead times. Pidge leverages its micro-fulfilment centers (Pidge Houses) to cater to the needs of its business partners for faster and better controlled deliveries. Pidge has developed a suite of seven modular SaaS products. The startup has developed a unique yield optimization business model that is built on dynamic pricing and demand predictability, said a statement.

Pidge will use the funds for expanding its presence in new markets and building on the product pipeline. The funding would also aid the platform to consistently invest in building its tech capabilities to deliver unprecedented routing and assignment efficiencies, added the statement.

“We saw an enormous opportunity in the last mile logistics space driven by behavioral changes in the supply and demand side, compounded by the problems created by current incumbents. Pidge leverages its proprietary modular SaaS solution and game changing algorithms to deliver unparalleled latency optimization; while combining the coverage of traditional logistics with the convenience of on-demand hyperlocal services,” said Ratnesh Verma, co-founder of Pidge.