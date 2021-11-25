What opportunities are missed by not jumping into a flexible work model?

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Depositphotos.com

Hybrid and remote work are two concepts that have led the conversation for the future of work. Currently, organizations around the world are redefining their strategy and evaluating the benefits that a new work model brings not only to businesses but also to employees.

Several studies show that more and more companies are going to opt for flexibility, which will be different from one organization to another. There will be those who only have more openness with their schedules, or those who designate some days to work at home, and even others who are open to a totally remote scheme . However, we are witnessing a new way of looking at the way of working, much more attached to objectives and productivity than to schedules within a limited space, at least for most companies. Even though there will be no generic model, the future of work has changed and we will see great benefits from these changes.

According to a global survey conducted by Economist Impact for Google Workspace, in October this year, 75% of respondents believe that hybrid and / or flexible work will be standard practice in organizations in the next three years. Something to note is that 70% of the respondents said that, before the pandemic, they had never worked remotely, noting that the change in work culture is significant.

Work now goes beyond where you do it. This is not only due to the fact that during the months of confinement productivity was maintained, but there were even great benefits that those businesses that are not yet ready to take the step could miss. According to the Economist Impact study, the contributions include savings in operating costs for companies, which opens up the opportunity to reach a talent that in the past, due to location or schedule reasons, they could not access. In addition, this type of work responds to greater environmental awareness. With fewer people commuting to the office daily, the company's carbon footprint is reduced.

One of the main advantages is the motivation of the workers. The study shows that employees are more motivated when they have policies that allow remote work and there are even fewer absences. Having greater autonomy, flexibility and a better work-life balance is one of the greatest benefits employees see in hybrid and remote models. A survey by McKinsey & Company revealed that 52% of employees would prefer a flexible work model at the end of the pandemic, compared to 30% who thought this way before the pandemic. And this is not the only survey that reinforces this point, there are several, including one from the Pew Research Center, where half of the people said they would prefer to continue working from home if given the option. The experience of working in this way in recent months was better than expected, thus reducing the prejudices that existed about working at home. Hybrid work went from being an occasional practice of some companies to an expectation of people globally to improve their quality of life and increase productivity. The study also highlights that what was previously considered a privilege of some is now seen as a general right, and organizations that do not have this flexibility can be negatively perceived by their collaborators.

Change is happening, and while the details are still being defined, we are entering a new era of the meaning of work. Getting on the right path will require testing different options and assessing what productivity means in each organization and how to leverage technology to keep workers in touch and collaborating. The key is to work on adaptation, both of processes and people, to achieve a flexible and suitable model for everyone. The hybrid work revolution has already begun and those who remain flexible and have an open mind will benefit the most from it.