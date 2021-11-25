Ryanair (RYAAY) to Open New Base in Madeira, Add 10 New Routes

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY announced plans to open a new base in Madeira, Portugal during summer 2022. With two based aircraft and an investment of $200 million, this will be RYAAY’s fifth base in Portugal.

This new base will widen Ryanair’s connectivity, with 10 new routes connecting Madeira with several European destinations, including mainland Portugal, throughout the year. With this, the carrier will offer more than 40 flights per week.

The 10 new routes to Madeira, include services from Brussels Charleroi, Dublin, Lisbon, London Stansted Airport, Manchester, Marseille, Milan Bergamo, Nuremberg, Paris Beauvais and Porto. The services, set to launch during summer 2022, are expected to attract substantial traffic.

- Zacks

Ryanair’s CEO, Eddie Wilson, said, “This $200m investment will not only boost Portugal’s economy by driving vital tourism but will also create more than 60 direct jobs in the region and over 400 on-site jobs in Madeira.”Wilson further added, “At a time when other airlines are reducing their fleets and closing bases, we are delighted to continue to invest in both our people and airports in Portugal.”

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ryanair carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Here are some better-ranked stocks within the broader Transportation sector:

Schneider National SNDR sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company has a stellar earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 21%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Shares of Schneider National have rallied more than 25% so far this year.

Expeditors International of Washington EXPD also sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average beat being 29.1%.

Shares of Expeditors have appreciated nearly 34% so far this year.

Landstar System LSTR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company’s earnings have trumped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 11.4%.

Shares of Landstar have gained more than 32% so far this year.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research