Is Mosaic (MOS) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Mosaic (MOS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Mosaic is one of 252 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mosaic is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOS' full-year earnings has moved 8.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MOS has returned about 58% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 8.5%. As we can see, Mosaic is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) is another Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 37.1%.

Over the past three months, MP Materials Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mosaic belongs to the Fertilizers industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 39.6% so far this year, so MOS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, MP Materials Corp. falls under the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 51 stocks and is ranked #170. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.4%.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Mosaic and MP Materials Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

