Ride The Wave: Musings On Entrepreneurship

"Waves don't stop, because they are not programmed to. And that's something we need to keep in mind as we come across difficult moments in life."

Image by Ihsan Eid Salhia (@tgfromdubai)

When I was framing this shot, one of the dunes had an interesting look to it, almost like a wave crashing in the ocean. Waves are interesting natural phenomena- they have their highs and their lows, but even as they crash down, they are gearing up to start all over again. I like to think of moments in life in the same manner. Sometimes, they carry us to our peaks, and other times, they bring us to the lowest we’ve ever been. But much like waves, such moments aren’t constant- and it’s important to remember that our lives will, inevitably, go on.

Waves don’t stop, because they are not programmed to. And that’s something we need to keep in mind as we come across difficult moments in life. In those instances, all we need to do is to simply ride the wave.

