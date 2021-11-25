Bake the perfect turkey! 10 tips to achieve it

The end of the year is approaching, and with it those dates when the turkey becomes the protagonist of the tables. And it is that, how not to eat it if it is really delicious? If only it were easy to make ... If this is the first time you are cooking it, the best advice we can give you is to follow a good recipe to the letter and take these recommendations into account. This will give you a tender and juicy turkey , worth licking your fingers. Ready to face the challenge?

Depositphotos.com

Defrost

Make sure it is well thawed before putting it in the oven (see the best way to achieve this ). A thawed turkey can last 1 to 2 days in the refrigerator.

Clean

After thoroughly cleaning it , rinse it under cool running water and pat it dry inside and out with a paper towel . Lay it on top of several paper towels to dry well.

Fill

Regardless of the recipe you decide to follow, fill the cavity with something that gives it flavor: it can be onion or garlic powder, thyme, rosemary, citrus slices, dehydrated celery ... The aromas released will permeate the meat, giving it a flavor unique.

Prepare

Place it on a shallow tray and, with a brush, add a layer of melted butter. Sprinkle some more herbs on top.

Cook the stuffing

Better to cook the filling separately . Place in a buttered pot, bathe with turkey juices, and cover with aluminum foil.

Cover with aluminum foil or a damp baking cloth.

Top

To keep it moist, one option is to cover it with aluminum foil. Another option is to dip a cloth in wine or beer and cover it . Remove every time it dries, dip it back into the mixture, and cover again.

Bake

Cook it to 200 degrees Celsius - this temperature is perfect for tender meat and crispy skin.

Keep moist

After an hour in the oven, bathe it in its own juice to keep it moist.

Use a special thermometer

Always use a meat thermometer to measure doneness. Look atthis table to find out how long to leave it in the oven.

Let stand

Once it's cooked, take it out of the oven and let it rest for about 20 minutes. This will allow the juices to settle and retain moisture.

Lastly, lay it out completely on the table so guests can see what it looks like. Slice it up and serve with the filling and a dollop of homemade gravy .