Sandbox Price Predictions: Where Will a Metaverse Launch Take the SAND Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

One of the top metaverse-themed cryptocurrencies out there is The Sandbox (CCC: SAND-USD ). The rise of crypto-based metaverse games such as The Sandbox has created quite the buzz among investors right now. Accordingly, many may be intrigued to know what the expert Sandbox price predictions are right now.

Source: Ira Lichi / Shutterstock.com

The rise of metaverse-related assets has a number of key catalysts. Popular metaverse platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX ) recently reported blowout earnings. It appears the return to normal we’ve seen following the pandemic has done little to slow users’ interest in metaverse-inspired games. Chip maker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ) recently announced a shift toward the metaverse in their version of investor day. And who can forget about Facebook’s high-profile renaming to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB ) in recent weeks.

In short, the metaverse is red-hot right now. And the Sandbox has one of the best online blockchain-driven Metaverse games users can play. Accordingly, this is a token with a tremendous amount of interest right now.

Here are some of the top price predictions for SAND crypto right now.

Sandbox Price Predictions

For context, SAND currently trades at $7.67 per token, at the time of writing.

CoinPriceForecast projects SAND could hit $26.66 by the end of next year, and $81.53 by 2028.

Gov.Capital provides a 1-year and 5-year price target of $8.92 and $50.42, respectively, for SAND.

Finally, WalletInvestor provides a slightly more bearish 1-year and 5-year price target of $5.81 and $13.31 respectively for this token

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Sandbox Price Predictions: Where Will a Metaverse Launch Take the SAND Crypto? appeared first on InvestorPlace.