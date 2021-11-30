Extended Cyber Monday Sale: Get an Apple TV Remote That Actually Makes Sense

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Apple has made innovation an event. Every year, Apple's World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) serves as a self-congratulatory festival in which Apple reveals new products and describes the new developments it has made on its existing technology. They need to announce those new developments because Apple doesn't always get it right the first time.

Case in point: Apple TV. While Apple TV itself is an outstanding product, the remote is a nonsensical hellscape for ordinary people. The minimalist remote contains just four buttons, two of which are completely mysterious, and utilizes a touchpad that mimics what you'd find on your laptop. It's anything but intuitive and it's surprisingly complicated to use. If you love your Apple TV but hate the remote, you'll appreciate this Cyber Monday deal on the Function101 Button Remote for Apple TV/Apple TV 4K. It's available for just $23.96 ($29) with code CMSAVE20 at checkout.

This simple remote is made with traditional buttons that will make navigating Apple TV easier. It uses infrared technology (IR) that lets you synchronize your remote with your TV in just seconds to control the power, volume, and mute functions, as well as everything you need to do in Apple TV. You don't need to ask Siri to do anything, you can just press the button to fast-forward, rewind, or choose between menus.

This remote offers up to 12 meters of range and works with all Apple TV and Apple TV 4K models. Sometimes Apple outthinks itself. You don't have to deal with that.

