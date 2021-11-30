Extended Cyber Monday Discounts on 10 Apple Products

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Apple has made a name for itself in small business. Offering powerful, flexible solutions for entrepreneurs and small businesses in all industries, Apple makes small business life easier. But Apple devices aren't cheap. Fortunately, during our Cyber Monday Sale, you can get a number of refurbished Apple devices at significant discounts. Check them out.

1. Apple iPad 9.7" 5th Gen 32GB Wi-Fi Only

This efficient 5th generation iPad gives you a dual-core 1.8GHz Apple A9 processor and 2GB of RAM for your basic on-the-go computing needs. It's perfect for staying in touch while traveling thanks to dual cameras and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Get the Apple iPad 9.7" 5th Gen 32GB Wi-Fi Only for $259.99 (reg. $329), a savings of 20 percent.

2. Apple iPad 6th Gen 9.7" 32GB

From 2018, the 6th generation iPad is constructed with a 2048x1536 LED-backlit Retina display for clear browsing and viewing. It runs on a quad-core 2.3GHz A9 processor and offers 2GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage. This is all on a machine that lasts 10 hours on a single charge.

Get the Apple iPad 6th Gen 9.7" 32GB for $279.99 (reg. $329), a savings of 14 percent.

3. Apple iPad Air 2 64GB

Stay connected on the move with the supremely thin iPad Air 2. It has built-in Touch ID for added security and 64GB of flexible space to house your most important documents. Plus, the 1.5GHz processor keeps up when you're working fast.

Get the Apple iPad Air 2 64GB for $286.99 (reg. $599), a savings of 52 percent.

4. Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.3GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD

A lightweight computer that's excellent for solopreneurs, this affordable MacBook Air will keep you connected when you're working on the go. It offers a 1.3GHz and 4GB of RAM for efficient workflow and 128GB of storage to organize your data.

Get the Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.3GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD for $406.99 (reg. $1,099), a savings of 62 percent.

5. Apple MacBook Air 11.6" Core i5, 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 128GB

Don't need the 13.3" screen? Try the 11.6" on for size instead.

Get the Apple MacBook Air 11.6" Core i5, 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 128GB for $406.99 (reg. $899), a savings of 54 percent.

6. Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD

Upgrade your MacBook Air to a 2015 model with a more powerful 1.6GHz processor over the 1.3GHz model. For those who need a little more speed.

Get the Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.6GHz 4GB RAM 128GB SSD for $426.99 (reg. $999), a savings of 57 percent.

7. Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.6GHz 8GB RAM 128GB SSD

Upgrade your 2015 MacBook Air's power to 8GB of RAM. When you need a remote work powerhouse, this lightweight model gives you the boost you need to get through all of your work seamlessly.

Get the Apple MacBook Air 13.3" Core i5, 1.6GHz 8GB RAM 128GB SSD for $473.99 (reg. $999), a savings of 52 percent.

8. Apple 27" iMac Computer with Keyboard, Mouse, & Screen Cleaner

Get the complete Apple setup for your home office! This bundle comes with a 2012 Apple iMac with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive. Plus, you'll also get an Apple wireless keyboard and mouse to complete the entire office.

Get an Apple 27" iMac Computer with Keyboard, Mouse, & Screen Cleaner for $694.99.

9. Apple iMac Desktop 27” Core i5 3.5GHz 8GB RAM 1TB SSD

Upgrade your home office with this 2014 Apple iMac. With a 1TB Fusion drive for all of your necessary files and a 27" Retina 5K display, this high-end iMac gives you the power and flexibility you need for your business.

Get the Apple iMac Desktop 27” Core i5 3.5GHz 8GB RAM 1TB SSD for $986.99 (reg. $2,299), a savings of 57 percent.

10. Apple iMac 21.5" Retina 4K Core i5, 3.0GHz 8GB RAM 1TB Fusion Drive

One of Apple's top desktop computers, you can get this 2019 4K 21.5" model for almost $500 off. It includes everything a desktop needs without the annoyance of a PC tower. With 8GB of RAM, a powerful 3.0GHz processor, and a 1TB Fusion Drive, it's the perfect at-home computer for entrepreneurs.

Get the Apple iMac 21.5" Retina 4K Core i5, 3.0GHz 8GB RAM 1TB Fusion Drive for $1,040 (reg. $1,499), a savings of 30 percent.

