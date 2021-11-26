Listen Up: Jabra Elite 3

The Jabra Elite 3 renders rich sound, powerful bass and clear calling with four-microphone call technology.

The Jabra Elite 3 renders rich sound, powerful bass and clear calling with four-microphone call technology.

The earbuds are engineered to bring music to life with 6mm speakers, a powerful equalizer, and seven hours of battery life- although you’d get 28 hours of runtime if you’d keep the charging case close at hand.

While the earbuds do offer noise isolation, its HearThrough technology also allows you to tap into the sounds of your surroundings. The Jabra Elite 3 comes with an all-day comfortable and secure fit, in a new range of colors including dark grey, navy, lilac, and light beige.

