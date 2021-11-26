3 Best Performing Mutual Funds From the Fidelity Portfolio

Fidelity Investments is considered one of the leaders in the financial services industry with presence in eight countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and more than 400 research professionals. The company carries out operations in the United States through 12 regional offices and more than 200 Investor Centers.

- Zacks

Fidelity offers investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products. It serves more than 37 million individual investors.

At Fidelity, a large group of investment professionals carries out extensive and in-depth research to guide investors on potential investment avenues worldwide. Fidelity had total assets of about $11.1 trillion under management (as of Sep 30, 2021). The company manages more than 504 mutual funds across a wide range of categories, including domestic as well as foreign funds, and equity and fixed income funds.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio FSPTX, Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio FSELX, and Fidelity Value Discovery Fund Class K FVDKX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio fund aims for capital appreciation. FSPTX invests primarily in equity securities, especially common stocks of companies engaged in offering, using or developing products, processes or services that will provide or benefit significantly from technological advances and improvements.

Fidelity Select Technology Portfolio fund has three-year annualized returns of 38.1%. As of the end of September 2021, FSPTX held 150 issues, with 20.4% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio fund aims for capital appreciation. As a non-diversified fund, FSELX invests a majority of assets in the securities of companies, principally engaged in the design, manufacturing or the sale of semiconductors and semiconductor equipment.

Fidelity Select Semiconductors Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 45.2%. FSELX has an expense ratio of 0.70% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

Fidelity Value Discovery Fund Class K aims for capital appreciation. FVDKX invests the majority of assets in common stocks of companies that are undervalued in the marketplace taking into consideration the assets, sales, earnings, growth potential, or cash flow, or in relation to securities of other companies in the same industry.

Fidelity Value Discovery Fund Class K has returned 11.1% in the past three years. Sean Gavin has been the fund manager of FVDKX since 2012.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Fidelity mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Get Your Free (FSPTX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (FSELX): Fund Analysis Report



Get Your Free (FVDKX): Fund Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report