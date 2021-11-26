Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Company News for Nov 26, 2021

Companies In The News Are: DE, JWN, GPS, DELL.

By
You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. This story originally appeared on Zacks
  • Deere & Co.’s DE shares climbed 5.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $4.12, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.82.   
  • Nordstrom Inc.’s JWN shares plummeted 29% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.39, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56.
  • Shares of The Gap Inc. GPS plunged 24.1% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.27, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49.
  • Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. DELL surged 4.8% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $2.37, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33.


Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

- Zacks

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly. 

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Deere & Company (DE): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

The Gap, Inc. (GPS): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Rocket Cos. vs. LendingTree: Which Mortgage Stock Is a Better Buy?

Aditya Raghunath

Stocks

Here's Why Eni (E) is an Attractive Investment Bet Right Now

Stocks

Bet On These 3 Oil Stocks With Lucrative Dividend Yield

Nilanjan Banerjee

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Millionaires

29-year-old millionaire Sam Bankman-Fried shares his biggest mistake

Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneur Dictionary

Hanukkah 2021: What is it and when is it celebrated

Entrepreneur en Español
Saving Money

Here's One Way to Save Money When You Return to the Office

Entrepreneur Store
Read More