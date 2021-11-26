Hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in ravine

You're reading Entrepreneur United States, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Sheriff of Blount County, Alabama, United States, found a mountain of FedEx packages in a ravine on Wednesday. He doesn't think they have been there more than a day or two. The area where the boxes were found is a wooded area near a rural road.

Foto por Bannon Morrissy en Unsplash

“The security of our customers 'shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers' packages with the utmost care. We are taking steps to retrieve and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible. In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the necessary action, ”FedEx said Wednesday night.

WOW: Here are some of the hundreds of FedEx packages found dumped in a ravine in Blount County

Pics source: Blount Co. Sheriff Moon pic.twitter.com/P54X8YcRyP - Jonathan Hardison (@ FOX6Hardison) November 25, 2021

The company dispatched employees and trucks from across the South to assist with the collection. By Thursday noon they had taken all the packages out of the ravine and were inside the trucks. The sheriff thanked everyone who cooperated, especially since they took time out of the Thanksgiving festivities to help out.

They still do not know why, or how all the packages got there, but the investigators will continue to gather information to reach a conclusion and that FedEx can take the necessary measures.