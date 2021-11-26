Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. AAWW: This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Atlas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.41, compared with 22.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.5% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.99, compared with 8.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Old Republic International Corporation ORI: This provider of insurance underwriting and related services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Old Republic International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.91, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

