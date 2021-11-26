Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26th:

Phillips 66 PSX: This downstream energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Phillips 66 has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 3.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tecnoglass Inc. TGLS: This manufacturer and seller of architectural glass and windows and aluminum products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Tecnoglass has a PEG ratio of 1.14, compared with 1.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Olin Corporation OLN: This vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Olin’s has a PEG ratio of 0.12, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

