CrowdStrike (CRWD) Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 1.

The company anticipates third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues in the range of $358 million to $365.3 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $364.8 million, indicating an improvement of 56.9% from the year-ago quarter.

CrowdStrike expects non-GAAP earnings between 8 cents and 10 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for non-GAAP earnings stands at 10 cents per share, suggesting an improvement of 25% year over year.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 44.4%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up before this announcement.

Factors to Note Ahead of Q3 Earnings

CrowdStrike’s third-quarter results are likely to reflect benefits from continued solid demand for its products, given the healthy environment of the global security market.

The increasing number of people logging into employers' networks have triggered a greater need for security and might have spurred demand for CrowdStrike’s products in the third quarter. A strong pipeline of deals indicates the same.

Stellar revenue growth in subscription might have contributed significantly to the to-be-reported quarter’s top line. Further, the increasing number of net new subscription customers may have acted as a tailwind as well.

The recent acquisition of Humio and Preempt is likely to have strengthened CrowdStrike’s capabilities and may have attracted new customers.

CrowdStrike’s collaboration with Amazon's AMZN Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) is an upside, benefiting the company from its products’ availability on the AWS platform.

Expansion in the volume of transactions through Amazon’s AWS Marketplace, growth in the co-selling opportunities with AWS salesforce and the uptake of AWS service integrations are likely to have contributed to CRWD’s earnings performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

However, the elevated expenses toward enhancing sales and marketing capabilities, and an increased investment in research and development are likely to have weighed on CrowdStrike’s third-quarter bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CrowdStrike this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CrowdStrike currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.92%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks with Favorable Combinations

Per our model, PVH Corp. PVH and AutoZone AZO also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

PVH Corp. is slated to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 1. PVH carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.61% at present. PVH’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missed the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 177.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly earnings is pegged at $2.07 per share, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 56.8%. PVH’s quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 13.4% year over year to $2.40 billion.

AutoZone carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +2.68%. AutoZone is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 7. AZO’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AutoZone’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $20.65 per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 11%. The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $3.33 billion, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 5.6%.

