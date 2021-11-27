The Executive Selection: Versace

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With its Pre-Fall 2021 collection, Versace is embodying the essentials for the men and women of today. Inspired by modern muses, Donatella Versace’s designs celebrates personality and individuality in these must-have pieces.

Versace

While the womenswear focuses on cuts, new silhouettes, and unexpected pairings of fabrics and colors, the menswear showcases tactile cashmere pieces, flannel-trimmed oxford shirts, and clean-cut overcoats in hues of blue and green.

There’s something for everyone in this collection- you’ve just got to find what speaks to you.

