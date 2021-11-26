Cardano Price Predictions: How High Will a New Listing Take the ADA Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

After a blistering year, Cardano (CCC: ADA-USD ) bulls have even more to reason to be up on the ADA crypto. Cardano price predictions are hot following Wednesday’s listing on crypto exchange platform Bitstamp.

Just how far can Cardano go?

Cardano has already had a momentous year thus far. In addition to partnerships with Dish Network (NASDAQ: DISH ) and Chainlink (CCC: LINK-USD ) this year, Cardano boosted its efficiency dramatically with the highly anticipated Alonzo Purple upgrade in September.

With that said, it hasn’t been all Nyan Cat non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for the proof-of-stake blockchain. Just Tuesday, the eToro crypto exchange announced it will be delisting both Cardano and TRON (CCC: TRX-USD ) cryptos from the platform. Citing regulatory concerns, eToro is limiting access to the coin starting Dec. 26.

It should be noted that eToro is quite a bit smaller than Bitstamp, but it is still a massive exchange. With that said, Bitstamp is, well, Bitstamp. The biggest crypto exchange out of Europe brings with it a hefty boost in trading volume (and coin price) for the assets that earn its listings.

Let’s see what some experts think about Cardano’s current momentum.

Cardano Price Predictions: Will ADA Stay Hot?

FxStreet thinks ADA is looking bearish in the short term. It set a price target of $1.30, arguing other cryptos will likely also be cheaper soon and will continue to overshadow Cardano.

Vizaca sees Cardano as a long-term hold, estimating a 2026 price of $12.86. In the short term, it is also bullish. The platform expects a late November rally could be fruitful for the crypto and bring it up to $2.90 if the momentum holds.

Thewistle is also expecting a near-term jump for Cardano. It expects Cardano to shoot up potentially even beyond $3 upon being listed on Europe’s largest exchange, while technical analysis backs up the thesis.

